475 discharged in the past 24 hours

KOLKATA: The number of fresh Covid cases on Tuesday stood at 628 with the total tally of infected patients so far in Bengal reaching 5,85,933.

Around 5,70,303 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 475 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.33 per cent on Tuesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.40. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 7.91 on Tuesday.

The state has so far carried out 91,49,062 Covid sample tests till Tuesday out of which 17,869 were performed in the past 24 hours. Two died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,327. Kolkata and South 24 Parganas each has registered one death. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,122. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,532 people so far. There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Tuesday.

Around 265 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 145 fresh cases. The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,33,183 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,25,812. South 24-Parganas has registered 29 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,788.Hooghly has witnessed 16 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 30,062. Howrah has so far registered a total 36,702 Covid cases so far.