46 Inspectors of Bengal Police get promotion

KOLKATA: As many as 46 Inspectors of West Bengal Police have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank on Thursday.



Somenath Banerjee, Inspector in Charge (IC) of Shibpur police station under Howrah Police Commissionerate has been made the ACp of Bidhannagar police Commissionerate while IC, Bidhannagar North police station has been made the ACP in Chandannagar Police Commissionerate.

This apart, IC Dum Dum, Subir Roy has been made the ACP in the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Binod Gazmere who was the IC of Mathabhanga police station has been made the Dy. SP, DIB in Cooch Behar. Debasish Chattaraj, who was the Circle Inspector (CI) of Bolpur in Birbhum, has been transferred to the post of ACP in Asansol Durgapur Police commissionerate.

This apart several changes have been made in the district police units as well.