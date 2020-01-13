45-year-old shot dead by Forest personnel at Alipurduar, probe ordered

Siliguri: Chilapata forest adjacent to Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district witnessed sporadic violence on Monday over the death of a forest villager. The youth had allegedly fallen prey to the gunshot of forest personnel.



45-year-old Bimal Rava, a resident of Ravabustee of Mendabari area, died from pellet injuries. Forest personnel claimed that in the wee hours of Monday a team from the forest department was patrolling deep in the forest. In the Kodalbustee Range, BD 8 compartment area they heard a sound of a tree being felled. A group of around 20 persons were seen felling trees.

A team of around 5 forest personnel challenged them following which the miscreants fled from the spot. Kumar Bimal, DFO, Alipurduar said: "The forest personnel had shot in the air in self-defence and to scare away the miscreants." However, allegations have been levelled that the forest personnel fired without any provocation.

At around dawn, forest personnel found Bimal Rava in an injured state. He died on the way to the Alipurduar Hospital. Pellets had pierced his body.

Soon after, trouble broke out in the Mantharam area in the Chilapata forest where angry protesters forcefully locked up the Manthram Beat Office and also vandalized it along with vehicles of the Forest department. A large police contingent was rushed to the spot. The locals staged a protest in front of the beat office. At around 4 pm the situation was brought under control. "The persons who fired have to be brought to book. The family of the deceased has to be compensated," said Bijay Saiva, a TMC leader.

Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee visited Rava's home. Later, he said a high-level probe has been ordered. "We are looking into the incident." He also added that the chief forest conservator has been asked to submit the probe report to him based on which the family will be given a compensation.