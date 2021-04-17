45 constituencies go to polls in 5th phase today

Kolkata: The stage is set for the fifth phase of Assembly polls in Bengal on Saturday with 45 Assembly constituencies (AC) spread across six districts going to polls.



As many as 319 candidates from different political parties are in the fray, covering all the seven constituencies in Jalpaiguri, five in Darjeeling, one in Kalimpong, eight in Nadia, 16 in North 24-Parganas and eight in East-Burdwan. A total of 38 candidates in this phase are females.

Out of these 45 Assembly seats, TMC had taken a lead in 23 seats against BJP's lead in 22 during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The total number of electorates, including service voters, in these constituencies, are 11373307 with 5735766 male electors and 5611354 female voters. The total number of polling booths is 15789 that includes 12263 main and 3526 auxiliary booths. The number of 80 plus voters is 179634 while 60198 are PWD (Persons with Disabilities) voters.

The total number of service electors is 25963, third gender voters are 290 while there are 133 overseas voters. Meanwhile, the Commission has tied up with application-based cab service provider Uber for free of cost ferrying of 80 plus and PWD voters to the polling booths to and fro in all the 16 ACs in North 24-Parganas.

This service will be available in 17 ACs of North 24-Parganas during the sixth phase of elections too, scheduled on April 22. Voting will be held in seven ACs in Jalpaiguri that includes — Dhupguri (SC), Maynaguri (SC), Jalpaiguri (SC), Raiganj (SC), Dabgram-Fulbari, Mal (ST), Nagrakata(ST); 5 ACs in Darjeeling comprising Darjeeling, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari (SC), Siliguri and Phansidewa (ST) seats, one in Kalimpong; 8 in Nadia including Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj (SC), Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC), Ranaghat Dakshin (SC), Chakdah, Kalyani (SC), Haringhata (SC); 16 in North 24-Parganas — including Panihati, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Dum Dum, Rajarhat-Newtown, Bidhannagar, Rajarhat-Gopalpur, Madhyamgram, Barasat, Deganga, Haroa, Minakhan (SC), Sandeshkhali (ST), Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar, Hingalganj (SC) and 8 in East Burdwan including Khandagosh (SC), Bardhaman Dakshin, Raina (SC), Jamalpur (SC), Monteshwar, Kalna (SC), Memari and Bardhaman Uttar (SC).

The Election Commission has deployed 33 General Observers, 16 Expenditure Observers and 12 Police Observers. There will be webcasting facilities in 50 per cent of the booths and micro Observers will be deployed in 20 per cent of the booths. The Election Commission will deploy 853 companies of Central forces for Saturday's elections. The highest deployment of 283 companies will be in North 24-Parganas with 69 companies for Barasat Police District, 69 companies for Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, 107 companies for Basirhat and 46 companies for Bidhannagar.

There will be 122 companies for seven seats in the Jalpaiguri district, 68 companies for four seats in Darjeeling, 53 companies for Siliguri and 21 companies for Kalimpong with 301 booths. There will be 151 companies for the eight constituencies in the Nadia district and 155 companies for 8 constituencies in East Burdwan.