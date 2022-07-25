43rd death anniversary of Uttam Kumar observed in city

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid rich tribute to Bengal's biggest film star Uttam Kumar on his death anniversary.



She tweeted: "My sincerest tribute to legendary Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on his death anniversary. He was one of the most beloved matinee idols of our country. The icon resides in our hearts even today." The 43rd death anniversary of Uttam Kumar was observed with due solemnity.

Members of Shilpi Sansad, an organization started by Uttam Kumar to provide financial assistance to the economically challenged technicians and artists garlanded the statue of Uttam Kumar in Tollugunge. His statue at Uttam Kumar Udyan formerly known as Ladies Park was garlanded.

People visited the ancestral house of Uttam on Girish Mukherjee and garlanded his portrait. Artistes paid rich tribute to Uttam at a meeting at Shilpi Sansad. Uttam had directed several films like Banpalashir Padabali and gave the entire amount for the welfare of poor technicians and artists. He was the music director of popular Bengali film Kal Tumi Aleya.A week-long Uttam Kumar retrospective started at Nandan on Sunday afternoon with Agnishwar featuring Uttam Kumar, Madhabi Chakraborty, etc.