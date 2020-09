Kolkata: Swami Shashisekharanandaji, assistant head master, Baranagar Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama

High School died on Sunday morning of a massive heart attack. He was 43-year-old. He was suffering from kidney ailment from December, 2019. He was tested COVID-19 positive in June and was admitted to MR Bangur Hospital. He recovered from the infection and returned back to the ashram. He hoisted the National Flag on August 15 at the school as a Covid warrior.