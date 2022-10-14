42 teachers of JU among Stanford Univ's World's top 2% scientists' list

KOLKATA: At least 42 teachers from Jadavpur University (JU) have figured in the list compiled by Stanford University that ranks the top two per cent of scientists worldwide based on their research publications.

Last year 29 teachers from JU had figured in the list.

Stanford University based in California has made a database of 3796 scientists–researchers among universities across the country among which the maximum number of teachers are from JU.

Departments of Mathematics and Chemistry have been excellent performers in this area.

Only the institutions in the likes of six IITs that includes Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Bombay, IIT Roorkee and IISC Bengaluru have ranked ahead of JU.

Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das said that being a state university it gets enough assistance from the state government and urged the Centre for more grants so that JU could excel more in research in the days to come.

"I urge the Centre to provide grants so that research works by teachers of JU can be put up at the international level in the days to come," Partha Pratim Roy, general

secretary of Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) said.