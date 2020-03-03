42 injured as pick-up van collides with truck at Fulbari

BALURGHAT: Around 42 people travelling in a pick-up van got injured when it collided head-on with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction at Fulbari, approximately 38 km from here on National Highway 512 on Tuesday.



Police reached the spot after being intimated by the locals and sent the injured passengers to both Balurghat and Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Hospitals. They have been undergoing treatment till the last report came in.

According to a hospital source, at least six of the injured, including two women whose condition remained grim, were referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Immediately after the accident, locals started rescue operation and informed police. There was huge traffic congestion following the accident. Normalcy was restored after police seized both vehicles from the spot. The truck driver remains absconding, police said.

According to eye witnesses, the accident was the van driver's fault as he took the vehicle to the wrong direction on the highway, while trying to overtake another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle has also received injuries. Police have started a probe in this connection.