41-minute 3D film inaugurated at Science City's space theatre
Kolkata: A new full dome film 'Life under the Arctic Sky' was inaugurated at the Space Theatre of Science City, Kolkata on the occasion of International Museum Day.
The 41-minute 3D film explores the natural beauty of the Arctic and Sami's Reindeer Herd Migration with the hunting of Northern Lights and the Folk tale of Fox Tail about the Aurora Borealis in the full-dome Theatre of Science City.
The film takes the viewers on an immersive journey of life, folklore, and captivating astronomical features in the arctic region. The film will be screened in 6 shows daily between 12 noon to 5 pm. Initially, it will be in English & Hindi but soon there will be shows in Bengali also.
