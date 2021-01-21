409 Covid cases reported; vaccination drive held at 31 centres

Kolkata: About 409 people tested positive for Covid in the past 24 hours across Bengal out of 27,104 sample tests taking the percentage of positive cases down to 7.33.



The state Health department conducted vaccination drives at 31 centres across the state, which were not scheduled. According to the sources in the Health department, more than 2,000 health workers received vaccines on Wednesday. Nobody reportedly developed any side effects so far till the late evening. Health officials held a meeting with the experts to chalk out plans as to how the drive can be further accelerated. CoWIN app developed by the Centre to track inoculation drive has already played a spoilsport to some extent as it developed technical glitches in the past 3 days of vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Covid recovery rate in the state has gone up to 97.04 per cent on Wednesday. As many as 5,49,727 patients have been released from the hospital so far out of total 5,66,482 infected patients. Around 509 patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. Around 77,23,376 samples have been tested in Bengal till date. Around 10,080 Covid patients have so far died in the state out of which 6 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has so far reported 3,048 deaths in Covid and North 24-Parganas 2,446. One person died in North 24-Parganas and two in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. The city has registered 89 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,27,006. The number of infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,20,744 out of which 109 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 16 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 36,802. Hooghly has witnessed 19 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,230. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,343 Covid cases so far out of which 28 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling registered 18 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 18,185. Nadia has witnessed 23 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 22,346.

Around 200 safe homes are still operational in the state. There are around 11,507 beds in the safe homes. Around 27 patients are currently in safe homes across the state. Around 68,903 people are currently in home quarantine. Around 101 Covid dedicated hospitals are still operational. The Health department has so far addressed 15,37,202 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till January 19.