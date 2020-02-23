4,000 workers from BJP, Cong & Left join Trinamool ahead of civic polls in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Ahead of civic polls for the Balurghat and Gangarampur that is tentatively slated to be held in April, 4,000 leaders and workers from different political parties including BJP, Congress and Left joined Trinamool in presence of district Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Arpita Ghosh here on Sunday.



Ghosh conducted a workers' conference in Balurghat Utsab Bhawan for discussing a strategic plan before the polls where she handed over the Trinamool flag to them.

The workers who joined TMC were also welcomed by the party's executive president Debasis Majumdar and Balurghat town party president Subhas Chaki.

The prime faces of the oppositions who joined Trinamool were BJP's district secretary Mithu Mohanta and Congress' Balurghat town president Gopal Saha.

"They have joined TMC as they felt the policy for people made by Mamata Banerjee has attracted them. Our Chief Minister's policy has definitely geared up development in Bengal. Their joining has proved that the general people trust the TMC much more in spite of the continuous politically fabricated speeches made by different state and central level BJP leaders against us. If this outward flow continues, Trinamool will do better in the district in the upcoming civic polls," Ghosh said.

After shifting from BJP, Mithu Mohanta said: "I have been forced to leave BJP because of its communal disharmony in the name of religion. The development has taken a back seat during BJP ruling in India while in contrast in Bengal true development takes place."

Congress' Gopal Saha said: "We conducted an endless political fight against the Left regime but now it is unfortunate to see that our Bengal chief Somen Mitra is conducting meetings with them in Kolkata's Bidhan Bhawan to chalk out political planning on how to fight together in 2021, Assembly polls in the state. Bengal Congress is like a sinking ship without a shipman and that is why I have taken the decision to quit Congress and joined TMC."