400 residential plots for govt employees

Kolkata: The state government is going to allot 400 residential plots in New Town to develop housing complexes for government employees including the police.



A government employee with family income up to Rs 30,000 per month can apply for the same as the middle income group (MIG) category – MIG-I and MIG-II.

The plots will be allotted to the Higher Income Group (HIG) and MIG Co-operative societies for development of residential housing complexes for co-operative societies to meet the growing demand for residential accommodation with the special provisions for government employees including police. The plots are given on a lease for 99 years.

As the planning goes, the housing complexes of HIG, MIG-I and MIG-II categories will be developed in action area I, II and III. The area of HIG plots would be 400 square metres while the same for MIG-I and MIG-II would be 335 square metres and 270 square metres respectively.

The total number of HIG, MIG-II and MIG-I plots would be 177, 167 and 56

respectively.

The price of plot for MIG would be Rs 16.55 lakh while its Rs 19.87 lakh for HIG.

It may be mentioned that the state urban development department has given a proposal to the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Industry, Infrastructure and Employment for consideration of the same to meet the increase in demand for residential housing complexes.

It may be mentioned that it was in 2016 when 100 residential plots on 99 years lease were allotted and later the state government had announced "Nijoshree" scheme to provide flats to people with monthly income below Rs 30,000.