40-year-old woman dies of dengue in city

Kolkata: A resident of Madhyamgram passed away on Saturday afternoon due to dengue at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



The deceased person named Kaberi Chakraborty, 40-year-old, was admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday with fever.

Her condition had worsened after her platelet counts fell. The number of infected people in the state has crossed the 50,000 mark. State has reported around 74 deaths till now.

In another incident, a scuffle broke out between the family member of deceased Shilpi Saha, who was resident of Telikapur in South Dumdum, and the hospital

authorities at a nursing home in Nagerbazar after Saha died due to dengue.

The family members alleged that negligence by the hospital authorities resulted in her death. In the list of districts most affected, North 24-Parganas seem to have topped

the charts.

Around 10,000 people there have been affected by dengue this year.

Moreover, around 1,166 people were affected by dengue this week in areas under North 24-Parganas.

Till November 3, according to the district health department, around 100 people have been infected in Madhyamgram.

Rajarhat in North 24-Parganas registered 66 new cases in the last one week followed by Jiaganj in

Murshidabad.

Among the civic bodies, the KMC registered the highest increase in the last one week as 681 fresh cases were reported while Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) saw 408 new cases, which was the second highest. Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) registered 231 cases.

According to the state health department data, dengue positivity rate in Kolkata has been the highest in the 44th week as the figure was recorded at 24.8 per cent while the state's average stood at 12.7

per cent. Around 2,747 dengue tests were carried out in Kolkata in 44th week out of which 681 tested positive.