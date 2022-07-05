40 manufacturers from across state attend workshop on making green firecrackers

mAHESHTALA: Firecracker manufacturers across the state received hands on training in manufacturing of green crackers with minimum pollution from scientists of NEERI ( National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) at Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas.



The two-day workshop that kicked off on Monday witnessed 40 odd manufacturers from different parts of the state joining the training classes led by Sadhana Rayalu, Chief Scientist from NEERI.

"They are all well aware of the method of producing fire crackers. However, they have to meet environmental standards for manufacturing green bazi (crackers). For each and every product they manufacture a little bit change in the use of chemicals and some additives will help them make fire crackers causing minimum pollution. Moreover, it will bring down the production cost too," Rayalu said.

She had come all the way from, NEERI head office at Nagpur for the workshop.

Hands-on training in respect of more than a dozen firecrackers were taken up at the workshop, including sparklers popularly known as Fuljhuri, flower pots and fire torch popularly known as Rangmashal.

NEERI has developed new formulations for flower pots without use of barium nitrate in presence of additives with consequent reduction in emissions.

Recently there has been litigation regarding use of barium nitrate in manufacturing of firecrackers as it causes high pollution.

A senior scientist at NEERI added that the practical training on Monday will be complemented by theoretical classes on Tuesday which will focus on clearing of doubts and confusions and awareness regarding green crackers. Similar workshops for firecrackers' manufacturers are being held in other states too. "We are ready to hold similar workshop as and when needed,"the scientist added.

This is for the time in West Bengal when scientists from NEERI are imparting hands on training to 40 odd manufacturers of firecrackers across the state that includes not only South 24-Parganas but also districts like North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia, East Midnapore etc.

The manufacturers will share their knowledge with their respective labourers so that they can produce green crackers meeting environmental norms.

Sukdev Naskar, spokesperson of the Pradesh Atasbazi Byabsayee Samiti said that in South 24-Parganas alone 60000 odd people are directly dependent on firecrackers for eking out a living. In Maheshtala-Budge Budge belt this figure is 12000.