40 hurt in attack by jackals: MLA at Assembly

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Harishchandrapur in Malda informed Speaker Biman Banerjee at the state Assembly on Friday that a pack of jackals has allegedly attacked and injured some 40 odd villagers at Hardamnagar village.



The injured villagers were admitted at Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital for vaccination and treatment and later some of them were shifted to Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital.

"I brought the matter before the knowledge of the honourable Speaker so that he can draw the attention of the state Forest minister. I request the minister to take measures for proper treatment of the injured persons and if possible provide some sort of financial assistance to the families of the injured villagers," Tajmul Hossain, MLA Harischandrapur said.

State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said the attack on the villagers were triggered by Golden Jackals whose numbers are not too many in the state.

"There is a population of around 300 such jackals, out of which around 80 live in Jagannathpur forest in Harishchandrapur. They had come to the village a few days back to feed on some carcass of chicken that had died and were dumped by the villagers. Some of the villagers had chased them away and then suddenly the attack was reported on Thursday. The vaccination of the injured villagers has already been done by the district administration," Mallick said.

He added that killing of Golden Jackals attracts serious punishment considering its lesser population.