40 hurt after bus topples

KOLKATA: Around 40 passengers sustained major injuries after a tourist bus toppled on National Highway (NH) 6 in Uluberia early on Friday morning.



According to sources, around 80 tourists from Deganga in North 24-Parganas had gone to Digha a few days ago.

On Thursday night, they started travelling in the bus from Digha to reach Deganga by Friday morning.

As the highway was less congested at night, the bus was reportedly running at a high speed.Around 4 am, when the bus reached near Khalishani area, all of a sudden, the driver noticed a detour sign.

When he tried to avoid collision with the concrete blocks used for diversion, he lost control and the bus toppled on a lane beside the highway.

As there was nobody present in and around the area, it took a little time before the incident came to light.

After around 20 minutes of the accident, a few locals passing through the area spotted the bus and informed others.

Police with help of locals rescued the passengers and rushed them to Uluberia Sub Divisional hospital. Among them, 9 people with serious injuries were admitted while around 36 others were treated and discharged.

Miraculously, the rest of the passengers were not injured.Police have started a probe to find out the cause of the accident. Technical assessment of the bus will be done to ascertain its speed at the time of accident.