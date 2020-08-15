40-bed safe home set up in Madhyamgram

Kolkata: As part of the drive taken by the North 24-Parganas district administration to further strengthen the existing Covid infrastructure, the Madhyamgram Municipality has set up a 'safe home' with a capacity of 40 beds near National Highway 34.



Those who are asymptomatic or have mild Covid symptoms would be kept at the newly-built 'safe home' where 20 beds are reserved for female patients and the remaining 20 for male patients. The civic body has already made necessary arrangements, including food and medicine at the facility. Four doctors and two nurses will be there round-the-clock. Madhyamgram Municipality chairman and local MLA Rathin Ghosh inaugurated the well-furnished 'safe home' in presence of the Sub-Divisional officer and the Chief Medical Officer of Health in the district.

"Health department's guideline says there must be a safe home in each municipality area. As per government norms, we have set up a 40-bed safe home which will be beneficial for the people of Madhyamgram. We are thankful to the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Sub-Divisional Officer and the Barasat Hospital Super as they encouraged us. Barasat MP also suggested us to set up such a facility. We seek the medical logistic support from the health officials. An ambulance would be stationed here to ferry patients to hospitals if their health condition deteriorates," Ghosh said.

The Bengal government has stressed on setting up of more 'safe homes' across the state. The idea was mooted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who felt the need of erecting alternative infrastructure for accommodating people as the infection rate continued to go up. The idea of 'safe home' has already earned accolades from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The state government has already set up more than 200 'safe homes'. The total number of beds at the 'safe homes' stands at 11,507. Around 1,832 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'safe homes'.