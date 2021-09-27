4 researchers felicitated for work on Vidyasagar

KOLKATA: The state government on Sunday celebrated the 201st birth anniversary of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar by awarding Vidyasagar-Dinamoyee Puraskar (award) to four noted researchers for their works on the social reformer.

The programme organised by the state Higher Education department was held in association with Vidyasagar Academy.

"Homage to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his birth anniversary. He was one of the greatest social reformers who tirelessly fought for justice and equality. We remain indebted to his teachings," tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday.

This was the first time when the name of Vidyasagar's wife Dinamoyee Devi had been included in the award conferred. Professor Prabal Dasgupta, Kumar Rana, Ruchira Gupta and Mujibar Rahman were honoured by state Education minister Bratya Basu during the programme.

"The fight that the Trinamool Congress government in Bengal has taken up against religious bigotry under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been inspired from the teachings and works of Vidyasagar. Vidyasagar was the voice of freedom and empowerment of women and the state government through its Kanyashree project and setting up of Kanyashree University has taken Vidyasagar's thoughts forward," Basu said.

He cited some instances to substantiate that Vidyasagar's teachings have its relevance even in today's world. Prof Ashish Lahiri, who delivered the Vidyasagar Memorial Lecture, regretted the fact that various myths associated with Vidyasagar's life should be set aside and serious research work should be done to delve deep into his contribution to society.