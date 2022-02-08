4 passengers, including woman, dead after car hits wall in Malda

KOLKATA: Four persons, including a woman, were killed in a tragic road mishap late on Sunday night at Muchia area in Malda.



According to sources, a SUV was moving along the Malda - Lalgola state highway.

The driver of the car lost control and collided with the boundary wall of a house near Mahamaya temple in Muchia.

According to the residents of the house, a loud sound was heard when the car hit the wall. Immediately, they called the other people in the neighborhood and started rescuing the injured persons.

The occupants of the car - Anik Das (23), Neha Das (22), Subrata Seth (25) and Debasish Mondal (24) – were rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declard them brought dead. They were residents of Habibpur in Malda. Police suspect that the accident took place due to overspeeding in the foggy weather. However a probe has been started.