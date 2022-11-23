4 new trains rescheduled due to Korai derailment

KOLKATA: The train services of South Eastern Railway continued to be disrupted on Tuesday, following the derailment of a goods train at Korai station of Odisha's Bhadrak-Kapilas section of East Coast Railway on Monday.

The SER has rescheduled at least four trains on Tuesday, which includes Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express which was rescheduled to leave Howrah at 7 pm on Tuesday, Howrah-Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Duronto Express was rescheduled to leave Howrah at 8:30 pm.

Trains including Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Express were rescheduled to depart at 5:30 pm instead of 12:20 pm and Howrah-Sir M Vivesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Humsafar Express was rescheduled to leave Howrah at 11:10 pm instead of 12:40 pm on Tuesday.

The South Eastern Railway (SER) announced the cancellation of six trains on Monday including Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express, Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express, Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaranya AC Express, Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, and Bhubaneswar-Balasore Special. They have declared short termination of five trains on Monday and diversion of sixteen trains.