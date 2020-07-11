4 more start-ups chosen for home delivery of liquor

Kolkata: After bringing in Amazon and Big Basket, four start-up companies were selected for home delivery of liquor after they were found eligible for empanelment.



According to sources, an MoU has been signed with three out of the four start-ups including Tiplur Beverages Technology Enabler Private Limited on Friday.

This comes as the state government has given clearance for home delivery of liquor and the state Excise directorate aims a hike of 20 to 25 percent compared to that of the usual revenue generation with e-commerce platforms getting engaged to deliver liquor at the customers' doorsteps.

Four start-up companies were called by the state-owned West Bengal State Beverages Corporation Limited (BevCo) to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after they were found to be eligible for empanelment. The companies are Tiplur Beverages Technology Enabler Private Limited, Westwell Distributors Private Limited, Qualis Food and Beverages Private Limited and Saha Knowledge and Skills Park Private Limited.

Eight start-ups were initially shortlisted for demonstration of their online platform. It was decided to empanel them based on the demonstration of online home delivery of liquor. The demonstration of the eight start-ups were held in the last week of June. Finally on July 2, the four start-ups were called for signing of the MoU.

A notification of BevCo stated Expression of Interest (EoI) of other applicants were "disqualified on the basis of the report of the evaluation committee".

"On Friday, three MoUs have been signed and it includes that of the Haryana based start-up Tiplur Beverages Technology Enabler Private Limited. MoU of most of the non-start up companies, who were empanelled earlier, have also been signed. We expect them to start operations in the state at the earliest," said a state Excise official.

Earlier, BevCo had signed MoU with Spencer's Retail Limited, Swiggy, a Bangalore-based company Hip Bar Private Limited and Zomato for home delivery of liquor.

E-commerce giants, including Big Basket, Amazon and two Kolkata-based companies — Golden Goenka Commerce Private Limited (Sasta Sundar) and Senrysa Technologies Private Limited Next Door Hub) — were also invited to sign the MoUs.