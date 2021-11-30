4 minors held for assaulting class IX student with pistol

kolkata: Four school students were arrested for allegedly assaulting another student using a pistol on Monday afternoon in Sodepur.

According to sources, the victim is a student of class IX in a reputed English medium school located on Dutta road. As soon as he stepped out of the school compound, four persons surrounded him and one of them used a pistol butt to hit the boy.

The boy ran inside the school screaming for help. School staff and local people caught four of them. It was found that among the four, two are the students of the same school. Police detained them and registered a case. The four Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) will be produced at the Juvenile court in Salt Lake on Tuesday. Cops suspect that the incident took place over the matter of a relationship.