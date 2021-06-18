4-layered restoration plan for Yaas-hit Sunderbans on anvil

kolkata: After the havoc devastation caused by super cyclone YAAS, a city-based social enterprise Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH) in collaboration with Forest Department is planning to implement a 4-layered restoration program for Sunderbans, including food relief, shelter restoration, livelihood and Biosphere restorations.



KSCH has already organised several relief camps in different areas of Sunderbans in collaboration with South 24-Parganas Division, Directorate of Forest. So far, more than 56,500 packs of meals have been distributed among cyclone-hit people in the region and as many as 650 houses restored. A total of 8,520 cyclone-affected families have been benefited from the relief camps till now.

In a first, Forest Department collaborated with the city-based social enterprise Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage to provide relief materials to the affected people. The South 24-Parganas division of Directorate of Forest collaborated with KSCH to provide the relief in the remote areas of Sunderbans hit by the cyclone. A relief camp was organised in Kultali and Mousuni recently in presence of Milan Mondal, DFO, Directorate of Forest, South 24-Parganas. The KSCH volunteers distributed 15 tons of materials among 2500 families in 15 villages.

Initially, Forest department located the most damaged areas and selected the beneficiaries. After that, KSCH has been organising back-to-back relief programs to support the marginalised people. KSCH introduced paper packaging to reduce plastic pollution in Sunderbans Biosphere land.

Actors Swastika Mukherjee, Mir, Indrajit Lahiri joined their hands with Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage.