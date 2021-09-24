4 injured after part of house collapses following explosion

KOLKATA: Four people were injured as the wall of a building in eastern Kolkata's Kareya area collapsed on Thursday morning, after an explosion took place due to leakage in the LPG cylinder inside a house.



The incident happened around 6.30 am in Ahiripukur 1st Lane. Forensic experts were examining the spot. An investigation was started. According to sources, on Thursday around 6:30 am, residents of Ahiripukur 1st Lane in Kareya heard an explosion.

When they came out, they saw portion of a house located at 8/3, Ahiripukur 1st Lane collapsed.

Four occupants of the building got trapped under the debris. Immediately, Kareya police station was informed. Locals started rescuing the trapped people initially. Later, police along with the Disaster Management Group (DMG) team started a rescue operation.

All four of them were rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Park Street. Two injured persons identified as Anand Das and Kiran Das were admitted to the hospital while their seven-year-old son has been shifted to SSKM hospital.

Another occupant of the house, Bhumi Chowdhury, who is a relative of the Das family, was discharged after necessary treatment from the Park Street hospital.

Forensic team found no foul play. It was being suspected that due to the leakage of the LPG cylinder, vapour had formed inside the room. When an electrical switch was turned on, the spark triggered the explosion.