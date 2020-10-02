4% increase in Bengal's GST in Sept

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed an increase in the gross Goods and Service Tax revenue collection in September this year compared to that of the corresponding month in 2019.



This comes when the national growth in the same also stands at 4 percent comparing the corresponding period. At the same time, the increase in GST collection in Bengal is ahead of that of many other states including Uttar Pradesh (0 percent), Bihar (1 percent), Tripura (-3 percent), Maharashtra (0 percent) and Delhi (-7 percent).

Despite the Covid situation, GST collection in Bengal (including Central CST, state GST, Integrated GST and Cess) was Rs 3,393 crore in September this year compared to that of Rs 3,255 crore in the same month last year. The gross GST revenue collection of the country in September is Rs 95,480 crore. With the Mamata Banerjee government implementing lockdown with an approach to simultaneously address "life and livelihood", the state had witnessed an increase in SGST and IGST revenue generation of around Rs 400 crore in July compared to that of June. Its total collection in Bengal was around Rs 2,000 crore that dropped to around Rs 1,940 crore in August. Again, it went up in September as the gross GST collection increased by 4 percent compared to last year's corresponding month.