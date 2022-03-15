4, including woman, arrested with heroin worth Rs 7 crore

KOLKATA: Four persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Saturday night from Watgunge area with heroin worth around Rs 7 crore.

According to sources, on Saturday night acting on a tip off, cops were waiting on the Garden Reach Road in Watgunge. Around 8 pm, a vehicle was spotted by the source and cops intercepted it.

During search of the car, police found 1.450 kg heroin and cash of Rs 5.89 lakh.

The accused persons, identified as Kaosar Sheikh of Palashipara in Nadia, Sudip Karmakar of Kaliganj in Nadia, Jawahar Imam alias Jhumma and Nisaraj Biwi of Garden Reach, were taken to STF police station in Lalbazar, where a case was registered against them.

Among the four, Imam and Biwi are the Kolkata counterparts of the racket.

Police are interrogating them to find out about other members of the racket. Last month, STF had two persons and seized 1.843 kg California weeds and 241 grams of Yaba tablet from Strand Road near

Princep Ghat.