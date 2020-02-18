4 including cop held for stealing gold bar
Kolkata: Four persons including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of English Bazar police station in Malda were arrested for stealing a gold bar in May 2019, by hatching a conspiracy with an employee of a jewellery shop.
On May 30, 2019, one Swagata Mondal approached the duty officer of Malda police station and claimed that unknown miscreants had snatched a gold bar weighing about 1.4 kg from him at Chechu More in Malda. He claimed that he had come from Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas to sell the gold bar to a jewellery shop in Gangarampur. But the shop owners refused to buy it and while he was returning, it was snatched.
He later admitted that he, along with an ASI of English Bazaar police station, identified as Rajib Pal and two others had hatched a plan to steal the gold. On Monday, Mondal and Pal were arrested along with his aide Senaul Haque and a civic volunteer, Iliyas Sabzi.
