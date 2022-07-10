4, including a school student, killed in 2 road mishaps

Kolkata: Four people, including a school student, died in two separate road accidents in Purulia. Local residents staged demonstrations on the road with the dead bodies.

One incident took place near Jhanka More under Nituria police station where three people were returning home on a motorcycle.

A speeding truck knocked the motorcycle and crushed the victims under its wheels. They have been identified as Prakash Bauri, Bahadur Tudu and Ajoy Mudi. Prakash and Bahadur were the residents of Baisaddi area while Ajoy was from Kaliasuta village. All of the victims died at the spot. The truck driver and helper fled from the spot leaving the vehicle at the spot. Local residents put up roadblocks with the dead bodies. Senior police officers reached the spot to pacify the agitating people.

In a separate incident, Piu Bauri (16), class XI student was on her way to private tuition on the bicycle when a speeding car hit her.

The victim fell from a distance due to the impact of the accident. The incident took place near Raghunathpur Superspecialty hospital. She was declared brought to the same hospital.