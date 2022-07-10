4, including a school student, killed in 2 road mishaps
Kolkata: Four people, including a school student, died in two separate road accidents in Purulia. Local residents staged demonstrations on the road with the dead bodies.
One incident took place near Jhanka More under Nituria police station where three people were returning home on a motorcycle.
A speeding truck knocked the motorcycle and crushed the victims under its wheels. They have been identified as Prakash Bauri, Bahadur Tudu and Ajoy Mudi. Prakash and Bahadur were the residents of Baisaddi area while Ajoy was from Kaliasuta village. All of the victims died at the spot. The truck driver and helper fled from the spot leaving the vehicle at the spot. Local residents put up roadblocks with the dead bodies. Senior police officers reached the spot to pacify the agitating people.
In a separate incident, Piu Bauri (16), class XI student was on her way to private tuition on the bicycle when a speeding car hit her.
The victim fell from a distance due to the impact of the accident. The incident took place near Raghunathpur Superspecialty hospital. She was declared brought to the same hospital.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Protesters capture Sri Lankan President's official residence9 July 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Texters' parlance9 July 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Enlightening games9 July 2022 7:26 PM GMT
Quandary over groupings9 July 2022 7:23 PM GMT
A beginning, not milestone9 July 2022 7:20 PM GMT