4, including 2 children, injured as fire breaks out in Chetla shanty

KOLKATA: At least four persons, including two children, were injured in a fire that broke out in a shanty at Chetla Road on Friday.



Four fire tenders brought the inferno under control after almost two hours. State Transport minister Firhad Hakim, who is also the elected MLA of Kolkata Port area, went to the spot to take stock of the situation.

According to police, the fire had broken out around 1:30 pm on Friday.

Local people saw smoke coming out of a shanty of a slum on Chetlahat Road. Before anyone could react, they saw a couple coming out of the house. They informed the locals that their three children trapped inside.

Quickly a few local people tried to enter the house. One of them even suffered burn injuries. After a few minutes, they were able to rescue the children.

All four of them were rushed to SSKM hospital where they are undergoing treatment at the Burn ward.

Sources informed that among the three children a girl identified as Sakahi Mishra ias critical

Other injured persons are Kishor Jha (45), Murari Mishra (31) and Raghab Mishra (8).

It is alleged that some sort of inflammable material was there inside the shanty which intensified the fire after a spark fell on it while cooking.

A major incident was averted as the LPG cylinder was brought out quickly before the flames reached it, said locals.