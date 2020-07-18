4 HS toppers claim 499/500

Kolkata: The Higher Secondary results brought in much cheer for Kolkata with Srotasree Ray from Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School featuring among the toppers along with three others from the districts. All the four candidates secured 499 out of 500 and Srotasree is the only girl among them. Interestingly, not a single candidate from



the city figured in the merit list in the Madhyamik examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Arpan Mandal of Kenduadihi High School in Bankura, Aikya Banerjee of Hooghly Collegiate School and Gourab Mondal of Barjora High School in Bankura also scored 499.

Srotasree, who has scored perfect 100 in all the four Science subjects — Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Statistics and 99 in English wants to become a computer engineer. "I didn't score well in the test examination and so I was determined to do better. I am indebted to my school teachers as well as those who offered me private tuitions for my success," she added. Arpan wants to become a doctor and work

for the betterment of people. His father who is a Physics teacher in a local high school has been a great influence. Arpan also likes to paint and read story books during his leisure time.

Aikya wants to study Physics and take up research in Astro-Physics. "If I could have completed my examination I would have been happier but I am happy with the marks I have got," he said. Aikya had scored 95 percent in his Madhyamik examination. Gourab wants to become a doctor in future. His father is a retired Army officer. "Reading text books attentively has been the key to my success," said Gourab.