4 held with illegal arms in Siliguri

Darjeeling: Four persons were arrested by the Siliguri police and a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition recovered.



Acting on a tip off, cops of Matigara police station arrested Suman Choudhury, Bhanu Kumar and Mohammad Saddam Alam with seven 9 mm pistols and 77 rounds of live ammunition. They are all residents of Bhagalpur in Bihar. They were arrested from Shivmandir area. Interrogation of the three, revealed the name of the fourth person Rahul Trikhatri of Kalimpong. He was then arrested along with 14 rounds of live ammunition from Phansidewa More. Two cases were initiated against them.

They were produced before the Siliguri Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for 14 days. "This is a major arms racket operating from Bihar. They could be part of an international arms smuggling ring also" stated Chinmay Mittal, ACP, Siliguri Police Commissionerate.