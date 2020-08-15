4 held for murder of 60-yr-old woman

Kolkata: Four persons including a taxi driver were arrested for allegedly murdering and trying to dispose of a body in Pragati Maidan police station.



According to the police, early on Friday morning at around 4:10 am, the special motorcycle patrol party of Pragati Maidan police station intercepted a yellow taxi on suspicion.

When the cops asked about the passengers' destination, they said they are vegetable sellers and going to a market to sell their produce.

When the police personnel asked the driver to open the boot trunk, one of them, identified as Ajay Rang, started running. But one of the cops nabbed him.

They took over the ignition key of the taxi and opened the boot trunk.

Inside they saw the head of a woman covered under vegetables.

When the vegetables were removed, they found a woman's body.

Within minutes, a patrolling van from Pragati Maidan police station arrived and detained all the four accused. All of them along with the taxi were brought to the police station.

During interrogation, prime accused of the

murder, identified as

Malina Mondal, told the cops that she along with her brother Rang and husband Basu Mondal had killed her daughter's mother-in-law Suja Mani Gayen(60).

She alleged that Gayen used to harass her daughter-in-law on various pretexts. On Thursday, they invited Gayen to their house in Kabardanga. After having dinner, they allegedly hit Gayen on her head with a stick and also strangled her to death.