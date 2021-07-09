4 held for duping job seekers by posing as govt officers

KOLKATA: Four persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly duping job aspirants on the pretext of offering jobs in Home Guard and also impersonating as senior police officers.



On Thursday, the job aspirant Samaresh Mahata of Salboni in West Midnapore lodged a complaint at the Bowbazar police station about a few people, who had allegedly duped him and his friends by promising jobs in the state police Home Guard against huge amounts of money.

According to sources, the accused had taken Rs 35 lakh from the job seekers. They were assured of jobs in the Home Guard in West Bengal Police.

To convince them, the fraudsters had given forged appointment letters, khaki beret caps and belts which they needed to wear with the uniforms. One of the accused was identified as Masud Rana of Ranitala in Murshidabad. He used to introduce himself as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy. SP) of the state police.

Among the three other accused persons, one person identified as Rabi Murmu was a Kolkata Police constable. He was dismissed from his job in 2011 after being found involved in a cheating case.

The other two accused persons are Subhro Nag of Gaighata in North 24-Parganas and Paritosh Barman of Pingla in West Midnapore. From Barman's possession cops seized cash Rs 1.85 lakh, incriminating documents like forged identity cards of Dy. SP in the name of Masud Rana, forged appointment letters for the post of Home Guard, khaki beret caps and belts. They used a hotel in Chandni Chowk area for carrying out their fraudulent activities. On Thursday, the four accused were picked up from the hotel.