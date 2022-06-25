4 held for duping German nationals on pretext of providing tech support

kolkata: Four persons were arrested on Thursday night from Chinar Park for duping German citizens by promising to provide technical support for their computers and laptops through an illegal call centre.



The arrested four persons were remanded to police custody for six days.

According to police, on Thursday a complaint was lodged at the Bidhannagar Cyber crime police station by the representative of Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd alleging that an illegal international call centre is operating from Chinar Park area.

Through this call centre several German citizens are being duped on the pretext of providing Technical support using the name of Microsoft.

It was further alleged that the callers are using the name of another organisation.

Sources informed that the location of the call centre was traced by Microsoft and the information was shared with the police requesting immediate action.

After getting the complaint, a raid was planned. On Friday evening, a team from the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station conducted a raid at the call centre styled as A G Info Solve Pvt. Ltd located near Chinar Park.

From the call centre, cops picked up four persons including the two directors of the organisation identified as Gourav Jain and Sachin Toshniwal. Police also seized several computers and laptops along with incriminating documents.

The incident came to the knowledge of Microsoft, after reports received from several duped German citizens.

Later, an inquiry was conducted and Microsoft came to know about the location from where the fraudsters were operating and informed the cops. Police are keeping liaison with Microsoft and as well as with the German law enforcement agency for the purpose of the investigation.