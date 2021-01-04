4 held for abduction, snatching valuables

Kolkata: Four persons were arrested for allegedly abducting a businessman and snatching valuables including money from him early on Sunday morning.



According to the complainant Anjan Biswas, he owns two guest houses and leads a band which performs at a bar located on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. On December 24 around 2 am, he was trying to arrange a vehicle for returning home in Kasba. Seeing him asking for lift, a cab stopped. Its driver asked Biswas to

board the cab.

Three more persons were also sitting inside the car. When the car reached Tiljala area, suddenly one of the passengers asked the driver to stop as he needed to find a urinal. After a few minutes, he came back and asked Biswas to sit in the middle.

As soon as the car started moving, the accused started assaulting Biswas. He was allegedly forced to give away his ATM card and disclose the PIN. They allegedly tied a piece of cloth on his eyes. After withdrawing Rs 40,000, the accused also snatched Rs 25,000 cash and his gold chain and threw Biswas out of the cab near Dhalai bridge.

During the probe, police identified the car from CCTV footage and finally nabbed all the four accused identified as Raju majhi, Santosh Poddar, Sheikh Biki and Arpan Sen.