4 films on Swami Vivekananda screened at KIFF

Kolkata: Four films on Swami Vivekananda have been screened at the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival, organisers said.

The films are Madhu Bose's 1964 classic 'Bireswar Vivekananda', Biswarup Biswas directed 2017 flick 'Biler Diary' and two documentaries 'You are the creator of your own destiny' (1978) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998), they said.

A statue of Swami Vivekananda, which was used during the Republic Day parade in 2012, was brought from New Delhi and kept at one of the festival venues.

Aroop Biswas, state minister and one of KIFF organisers, said the films were screened on Tuesday to pay tribute to the monk on his birth anniversary.