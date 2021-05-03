4 docs, one medical student die of Covid

KOLKATA: Four doctors and a third year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student died of Covid in the state in the past 24 hours. The Covid fatalities continue to increase, becoming a major cause of concern for the Health department.



Dr Alok Mukherjee, who was currently posted as MO, CCU at Asansol Sub-divisional Hospital, succumbed to his ailments. He had tested positive for Covid and later developed serious complications. He graduated in 1981 from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Dr Gouri Shankar Bhattacharya, an oncologist from the city also died of Covid. He did MBBS from NRS Medical College and Hospital in 1976. Dr Aravind Kumar, who was currently posted as HOD, Dept of Psychiatry in Bankura Sammilani Medical College, succumbed to his ailments on Saturday. He was Covid positive. His health had deteriorated since Friday night.

Another senior doctor, Dr Dilip Bhattacharya, currently posted as MO, SSKM Hospital died due to Covid. He graduated from NRS Medical College and Hospital in 1980. Shubham Das was a third year BDS student at Burdwan Dental College. He died of Covid. He was earlier infected last year and got cured. The entire medical fraternity in the city mourned the death of the four doctors and expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

On April 27, two more doctors died in the state due to Covid. According to the sources in the Indian Medical Association, over 750 doctors have died of Covid across the country so far. Bengal has also lost at least 84 doctors to Covid so far.