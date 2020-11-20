4-day programme at New Town to pay tribute to Soumitra

Kolkata: Housing Infrastructure Development Authority (HIDCO) started a four day programme Jibon Jure Soumitra to pay tribute to him from Thursday at Nazrul Tirtha.



Cinemas acted by Chatterjee will be shown along with exhibition, recitation, dance, music and panel discussion. The programmes will be held between 3 and 8pm. The residents of New Town have been invited to write about how Chatterjee has encompassed their minds and post them on the white board of Nazrul Tirtha.