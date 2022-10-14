4 arrested with 10 unfinished pistols

kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed four persons and seized 10 unfinished pistols one carbine and counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 50,000 from Sinthi area late on Wednesday night.



According to sources, STF officials were tipped off that an arms dealing would take place on Wednesday night at a place near Sinthi crossing on B. T. Road.

Accordingly a STF team was deployed there. The team kept a strict vigil in and around the spot.

Late on Wednesday night, police spotted four people near the spot exchanging a bag. When the suspects were intercepted, the four accused tried to flee but failed. While searching the bag police found seven unfinished pistols and a carbine. These apart, cops found 100 pieces of counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination.

Police claimed that the quality of the counterfeit notes are so good that finding the differences with the real ones is quite tough.

The accused persons were arrested late on Wednesday night after a case registered against them at the STF police station. It is suspected that the firearms were brought from Munger. The unfinished pistols were to be completed somewhere in Bengal.

The four accused persons were produced at the Bankshall Court on Thursday and have been remanded to police custody for 14 days.