4 arrested for assault on woman, family members

Kolkata: Four persons were arrested for assaulting a woman and stealing a gold chain on Monday night.



According to police, on Saturday, around 12:05 am, four persons identified as Joydeb Kamar, Gopal Halder, Palash Senapati and Susanta Halder were riding a cab on Sarat Ghosh Garden Road.

Meanwhile another car overtook them. Seeing the car overtaking them, accused persons increased the speed of their car. Near Lake Point School on Sarat Ghosh Garden Road, they overtook the car which had earlier crossed them.

The accused persons allegedly blocked the way of the other car and got out of their car. A woman sitting on the front sit beside the driver was dragged from the car by the accused persons. When her husband tried to resist they assaulted him. When her brother tried to resist, he was also beaten up.

The woman alleged that while assaulting them, one of the accused persons allegedly snatched a gold chain which she was wearing on her neck. After they left, three of them went to Kasba police station and lodged a complaint against four unknown persons.

After initiating a case, police traced the car from Public Vehicle Department (PVD) database. After reaching the owner of the vehicle, police came to know that his driver had taken the car.

From him, the police got the mobile number of Joydeb and went to his house but he was not there.

Following that police started tracking his mobile phone tower location. On Monday night, police came to know that he has returned home and within a few minutes police nabbed him. Later, he told the names of other three accused persons who were subsequently arrested on Monday night.