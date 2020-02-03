4 admitted with Coronavirus symptoms in ID Hospital

Kolkata: The scare of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) has been doing a round in the city, with four persons being admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital with fever, vomiting and some other similar symptoms.



They have been kept at the isolation ward of the hospital and their blood samples have been sent to the laboratory for tests. The hospital authorities, however, suspect that they might have gotten panicked after the virus claimed so many lives in China. Among the four who have returned to the city from China on January 23, two are foreign nationals while the remaining two are from Kolkata and Naihati in North 24-Parganas.

They were admitted to the hospital after they complained of similar symptoms. Among the two foreigners, one is from Thailand while the other is an American citizen.

The state Health department has already made it mandatory for the doctors, nurses and non-medical staff to wear N95 mask to prevent the transmission of the disease.

Even those who run various stalls at the hospital complex are being made to wear N95 masks. The Health department has already delivered adequate number of masks to various state government hospitals, where isolation wards have been opened.

The N95 masks are also being sold at various fair price medicine shops at the hospitals. A senior doctor from the Beliaghata ID Hospital said that there is nothing to be panicked about.

The Health department has taken a number of precautionary measures and spread awareness among the people.

Doctors said that only those who are entering the isolation wards need to wear masks and the others do not require them as it would trigger panic among the others.

None has been found so far to have been afflicted with the disease. In the wake of growing fear about the deadly virus among people, the Health department has ordered four medical colleges and hospitals in South Bengal to open an isolation ward, in addition to the Beliaghata ID Hospital.