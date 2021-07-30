3rd wave: State to augment paediatric Covid facilities

kolkata: Amid apprehensions of a possible third wave of COVID-19, the state government decided to augment paediatric Covid facilities across the state.



This comes at a time when experts have expressed apprehensions regarding the possibility of children—who are yet to be immunized against the new virus—getting infected.

"Anticipating a third wave of Covid-19 the government of West Bengal has decided to augment paediatric Covid facilities across the state. As the dietary supplement is an essential part of the Covid pandemic treatment and management, the government has decided to modify the existing diet plan particularly for paediatric population," read a government order, issued by the state government recently.

Sources said two separate diet charts have been prepared—one for kids between 1 and 5 years and another for children between 5 and 12 years of age. The menu comprises bread, egg, fruits, milk, rice, dal, vegetables and fish. All government-run hospitals have been asked to follow the diet with immediate effect, sources added.

Meanwhile, the state Health department also decided to appoint nodal officers at vaccination centres. The nodal officer would supervise the entire inoculation process in a centre, a senior officer said.

"The nodal officer will also be keeping a tab on how many vials are used during vaccination and how many are returned. Even those used must be returned to the department," the official said.

The department has started training healthcare workers and nurses.

The number of dialysis centres will also be increased from the existing 31.