3rd wave: State directs dists to step up vigil & contact tracing

kolkata: State Health department has asked various civic bodies and the district health officials to strengthen surveillance and contract tracing in those pockets, where Covid cases are being reported.



As there is a prediction of a third wave of Covid by the experts, the Health department has alerted the district health officials to monitor the Covid situation. The number of daily cases has slightly gone up in the state in the past couple of days.

Chief Medical Officers of health in the districts have been directed to ensure that contract tracing is properly done where the Covid cases are found.

If any place sees a sudden rise in Covid cases, the matter should be brought under the notice of the Health department. It may be mentioned here that the state government has already asked the district administrations to ensure that people follow the Covid protocols and wear masks.

All the bordering districts have been alerted to be extra cautious to check Covid infection. There should be proper surveillance on the people entering from other districts. Various north Bengal districts have also been asked to maintain adequate surveillance as a large number of from the north eastern states enter Bengal.

Daily infection is still higher in some districts which include North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Darjeeling, South 24-Parganas and Hooghly.

It may be mentioned here that around 50-60 patients are admitted in the paediatric ward of Jalpaiguri District hospital but there has been an increase in the number in the last 4-5 days.

Around 120-140 patients in the age group 1-4 years have been admitted to the paediatric ward. All of them complained of shortness of breath.

Health department said rapid antigen tests were done on almost 80 to 90 per cent of the patients and all of them tested negative for Covid except one baby.

"Malaria and Dengue screenings have been done. Only one baby became positive for Covid. Around 45 new beds have been added to accommodate the additional patients. Furthermore, to deal with the situation in a better way, a new ward has been opened. Regular visits were being made from administration to identify if any outbreak had occurred. The paediatricians are investigating any clustering or outbreak of some different types of cases, but so far it seems to be the cases of seasonal influenza-like illness," said Director of Health Services, Dr Ajay Chakraborty.