3rd phase of dengue vaccine trial to start in Bengal soon
Kolkata: The clinical trial for the third phase of dengue vaccine will start in Bengal shortly. Two state health establishments and two private hospitals based in Kolkata will be part of the trial.
The trial will be held upon 480 people across the country and in Kolkata around 70 people will be part of the same. BC Roy Hospital, School of Tropical Medicine and two private ones located at Ruby crossing on EM Bypass and another at Mukundapur off EM Bypass will be part of the trial.
Snehendu Konar, vaccine trial facilitator said that two doses will be administered within a gap of 90 days. " I appeal to the common people to volunteer for the trial, " he added.
About 19900 people across the counrty have been part of the first and second trial and the results have been quite encouraging. The vaccine has been manufactured by a Japan based company.
Presently dengue situation in Bengal is well under control with the state Health department constantly engaged in awareness and taking preventive measures to stop the spread of dengue. Cases in North Bengal are higher than that of south Bengal. Cases in Kolkata is around the 75 mark.
"Kolkata Municipal Corporation work round the year to combat the spread of dengue. We have mapped the vulnerable pockets and accordingly take measures to curb the spread of dengue," Debasish Biswas, Chief Vector Control Officer, KMC said.
A city based virologist said that vaccine trial in Phillipines have proved detrimental.
But he expressed his hope that it will not be the same in the country.
"It sometimes becomes very challenging for us particularly when someone is affected with dengue for the second time. So if there is a vaccine shield then it is welcome,"
he added.
