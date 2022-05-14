3rd Kolkata Dist Book Fair starts
Kolkata: The 3rd Kolkata District Book Fair was inaugurated at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Saturday and it will continue till May 20.
Around 74 publishers have put up stalls at the book fair out of which 58 are Bengali publications. As many as 12 English publishers, one Hindi publisher and one Urdu publisher have also put up stalls at the fair.
The Directorate of Library Services which is organizing the fair will organize seminars, conferences with poets and various other cultural programmes at the book fair till May 20.
Bengal government's Urdu Academy and the Centre controlled National Book Trust have also taken part in the event. Each primary unit library in the Kolkata district will buy books worth Rs 10,000 from the book fair while the city library will procure books worth around Rs 13,000. The district level libraries are expected to buy books of Rs 35,000.
