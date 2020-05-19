39 recovered patients leave Calcutta Medical College with flowers & sweets

Kolkata: As many as 39 COVID patients including 15 women and 3 college students have been given a warm welcome with flowers and sweets from the state government while being released from the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday afternoon. All these patients have been completely cured and tested negative for the virus two consecutive time.



Dr Nirmal Maji, the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti at the CMCH supervised the procedure and handed over flowers to the recovered patients. Around 15 ambulances were arranged to ferry all these patients to their doorsteps. Some of the recovered patients were dropped at their doorsteps in the districts which include Midnapore and Baruipur. Among the recovered patients there are two aged woman – one of 80 and another of 72.

It was learnt that the mobile phones will be allowed to the COVID-19 affected patients and suspected ones who are admitted to the CMCH. Even Lan telephone system has been arranged so that the patients family members can get information about their dear ones. CMCH is the first COVID designated hospital to allow the patients with mobile phone.

Allegations were doing a round among a section that family members of the patients fail to receive information about their dear ones as there was no information center at the Superspecialty

block. The hospital authorities have already put in place adequate arrangement so that information relating to the patient can be properly disseminated.

It may be mentioned here that ever since the hospital was announced as COVID designated hospital, the doctors and nurses have been working more than 10 hours at a stretch. Even local accommodations have been arranged for the doctors and nurses.

Sources said that many private hospitals including the Apollo Gleanegles Hospital, Peerless Hospital and CMRI and others have been referring the COVID patients to the CMCH when their health condition turns critical. This has caused a burden before the CMCH authorities.