38 police personnel test Corona positive, 66 cured so far

Kolkata: As many as 38 Kolkata Police personnel got infected with COVID-19 taking the total figure of Covid affected Kolkata Police personnel at 150.



According to sources, in the past few days, swab samples of police personnel posted in various units and police stations were sent for COVID test.

The senior Kolkata Police officials have instructed the heads of all units to sanitise the establishments regularly. The police personnel have been instructed not to ignore any health problems and consult a doctor.

Sources claimed that apart from COVID affected police personnel, several others have been sent to quarantine. Also, a list of police personnel is being prepared who had come close to the 38 COVID-19 positive police personnel recently.