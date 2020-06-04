38 police personnel test Corona positive, 66 cured so far
Kolkata: As many as 38 Kolkata Police personnel got infected with COVID-19 taking the total figure of Covid affected Kolkata Police personnel at 150.
According to sources, in the past few days, swab samples of police personnel posted in various units and police stations were sent for COVID test.
The senior Kolkata Police officials have instructed the heads of all units to sanitise the establishments regularly. The police personnel have been instructed not to ignore any health problems and consult a doctor.
Sources claimed that apart from COVID affected police personnel, several others have been sent to quarantine. Also, a list of police personnel is being prepared who had come close to the 38 COVID-19 positive police personnel recently.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
COVID-19: RT-PCR test crosses 40 lakh-mark3 Jun 2020 8:10 PM GMT
Grant one-time financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each migrant...3 Jun 2020 8:09 PM GMT
Calcutta Medical College to have dedicated ward for Covid...3 Jun 2020 7:57 PM GMT
Hoax caller threatens to blow up Teesta Bridge3 Jun 2020 7:56 PM GMT
Jute industry returns to normalcy, 53 mills open so far3 Jun 2020 7:55 PM GMT