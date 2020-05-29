38 COVID-19 positive CISF personnel posted at defence PSU in Kolkata discharged
Kolkata: Thirty-eight out of 41 COVID-19 patients detected among CISF personnel posted at Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, have been discharged, while two of them died due to the contagion, GRSE sources said on Friday.
Only one CISF personnel is under treatment at present, they said.
The entire CISF barracks in the GRSE main unit, where all the infected personnel were staying before they were diagnosed, has been sanitised, the sources said.
All the personnel who have been found COVID-19 negative and those discharged from hospital have been quarantined within the barracks in separate locations.
Head constable Sushanta Kumar Ghosh (58), who had tested positive and was hospitalised on May 12, died on May 28, the sources said.
"He was suffering from chronic kidney disease and under haemo dialysis for the last two years," one GRSE source said.
An assistant sub-inspector, who had died on May 11, also had comorbidities and a history of hypertension and diabetes.
