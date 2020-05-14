38 CISF personnel test positive for Covid-19

Kolkata: As many as 38 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) in Kolkata have tested positive for Corona on Wednesday. Many other CISF jawans have been put under quarantine.



All of them might have come in contact with the assistant sub-inspector of CISF who died of COVID-19 at a city hospital on Monday. The deceased official had been posted at the GRSEL.

The deceased Jharu Burman (55) was admitted to a COVID-19 designated hospital in the city after he complained about fever and respiratory distress. He was found to be affected with the virus on May 5. He was originally from South Dinajpur district. A press statement issued by the GRSEL on Wednesday said: "An ASI of CISF deputed in GRSE and having a history of diabetes & hypertension tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away on May 11. The Shipyard stands in solidarity at this hour with the bereaved family. All CISF personnel who reside within the barrack accommodation of GRSE Main Unit have been placed under quarantine and their samples have been immediately sent for testing."

"Personnel found Corona positive have already been shifted for treatment at State Medical Facilities designated for treatment of Covid-19, as per extant norms. The State Administration has been highly supportive in providing prompt hospitalisation facility to this Paramilitary personnel and also in sanitising their barracks," press statement says.

"GRSE has been under lockdown since March 23 in full compliance with the Government of India and the State Government directives. No production activity is happening since then at the Shipyard. Only emergency services including security, safety, medical, water, electricity etc. are being kept operational in order to protect the vital assets of the Shipyard. All actions as per established practices and protocols are being undertaken by the Shipyard to tide over this pandemic and crisis at this hour," added the press statement. It may be mentioned here that on May 4 one ASI of CISF posted at the Indian Museum in Kolkata died after being affected with COVID-19.