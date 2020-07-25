37, including doctors, nurses at NRS test +ve

Kolkata: As many as 37 people including doctors from NRS Medical College and Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.



The infection curve at the hospital has been on the rise for the past few days.

According to sources, at least 17 patients from the hospital, nine doctors, five nurses and six health workers were found positive in the past 24 hours.

This has become a cause of concern for the hospital authorities. At least 189 people from the hospital tested positive for the virus in the past 5-6 days.

In another development Panchu Roy, chairman of the board of administrators of South Dum Dum municipality, tested positive for the virus. He has been put under home isolation.

Roy's health condition is stated to be normal. He has been asymptomatic. It is presumed that he might have been infected from his driver who earlier tested positive for the virus.